Africa: Emerging Women Tech Leaders Heading to Silicon Valley

President Paul Kagame spoke out against the tendency by Western countries and a section of the international community… Read more »

Johannesburg — SOME 100 female emerging technology leaders from 20 countries are to undergo a five-week mentoring and professional development programme in the United States. The project will provide them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities. Google, Twitter and the Chan Zuckerburg Biohub are among more than 30 leading tech companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley that are hosting emerging women leaders in science and technology. The beneficiaries have been selected from from Africa, Central and South Asia and the Middle East have been selected from nearly 4 000 applicants. The emerging women leaders will work in projects at their host companies and attend workshops with program partners to develop projects that address socioeconomic issues back home in their communities. More than half of this year's 100 TechWomen Emerging Leaders have an advanced degree, and 14 are chief executive officers or founders of a company. They are hailing from Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.