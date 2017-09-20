Libya: Skhirat Agreement Remains 'Inescapable Reference Point' to Stabilize Libya - UN Special Envoy

New York — For the United Nations, the UN-brokered agreement signed by Libyan parties in the Moroccan city of Skhirat in December 2015 remains the "inescapable reference point" to stabilize Libya, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ghassan Salamé, said Tuesday in New York.

"Morocco has made a very positive contribution to the signing of the Skhirat agreement, which for us remains the inescapable reference point for progress," Salamé told reporters following a meeting with Morocco's minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

The UN official said he thanked Bourita "for the Moroccan contribution" to the Libyan political agreement, saying he is "grateful to the Kingdom" for all the support it will provide to a mediation that will be led by the United Nations.

The UN Special Representative said that he has "agreed with our Moroccan friends that the 2015 agreement needs some small adjustments, but certainly not a replacement."

Technical meetings will take place as of September 26 between the experts of the two Libyan assemblies to "draft together (...) some amendments", he announced.

Earlier in the day, Bourita met with Libya's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala, who expressed his country's appreciation for Morocco's support to improve the situation in Libya.