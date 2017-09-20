Morocco: Sahrawi Delegation Attends Danish Social Democratic Party Annual Conference

Copenhagen — A delegation led by the POLISARIO's representative in Denmark, Mohamed Lamam Mohamed Ali, gas attended the annual conference of the Danish Social Democratic Party, which was held recently at the official invitation of the party.

The Saharawi delegation attended all the main activities of the Conference, holding several meetings with a number of delegations representing sister parties and States, as well as some heads of diplomatic missions.

In this context, Mr. Mohamed Lamam Mohamed Ali said in his talks with the delegations participating in the conference that the Saharawi people have long waited for the international organization to implement international legitimacy and enable it to self-determination, stressing that it is necessary for the United Nations and especially the Security Council to assume its responsibilities and face the Moroccan intransigence.SPS