20 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - Engineering Study Dispels Myths On Limits to Renewable Energy in the South African Grid

A serious engineering study and report has dispelled the myths and propaganda peddled by fired former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and suspended Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko on the limits and costs of accommodating significant levels of variable renewable energy capacity in the South African power grid. By CHRIS YELLAND, investigative editor, EE Publishers.

The study and associated report was prepared for the South African Department of Energy (DoE) and Eskom, and commissioned and funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) under the DoE's South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN).

The study was conducted by international engineering consultants Dr.-Ing. Markus Pöller and Marko Obert, of Moeller & Poeller Engineering GmbH (MPE), and was published in South Africa in September 2017.

The study report is entitled "Assessing the impact of increasing shares of variable generation on system operations in South Africa - a flexibility study".

The report presents the methodology and results of the study, which investigates the increased flexibility requirements of the South African power system resulting from increased levels of renewable generation in the time-frame up to 2030.

The study further analyses whether the existing and planned power plants will be able to cope with these requirements.

