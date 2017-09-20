20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: MTN Explains Scrapped Me2U Service Fee

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Times Reporter

MTN Rwanda has cancelled the 10 per cent service fee recently imposed on its Me2U product following numerous complaints from users that also attracted the regulator's attention.

The telecom firm will pledged to refund affected customers. "We apologise for the inconvenience," it said in a statement yesterday. The firm explained that the fee had been introduced to recover the investments associated with the recent revamping of the Me2U service and align with industry practices to charge for airtime transfers. "However, in the spirit of putting 'customers first' we are now happy to be the only ones offering the service free of charge since we have realised that the move was negatively impacting users," Gaspard Bayigane, the MTN acting marketing officer, said in the statement.

Revamped Me2U service

Bayigane said the firm recently revamped its airtime Me2U service by increasing the daily Me2U limit and offering more flexibility to transfer airtime from Rwf100 up to Rwf20,000, which had forced it to introduce a 10 per cent fee. The service is exclusively for its pre-paid subscribers and the previous limit was Rwf6,000. "The revamped Me2U service was geared at enabling customers to transfer a higher amount of airtime to friends and family," the official said.

Rwanda

Africans Should Decide What Is Best for Them, Kagame to the West

President Paul Kagame spoke out against the tendency by Western countries and a section of the international community… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.