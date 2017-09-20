South Africa: North West Government Hosts Summit for Adolescent Girls and Young Women, 26 to 27 Sept

press release

North West social cluster departments to host summit for adolescent girls and young women

The North West Social Cluster departments of Health, Social Development, Education and Sport Development together with partners, youth organisations and health stakeholders in the North West province will host a two day summit for adolescent girls and young women under the theme: "Take control of your future" with a view to effectively reach and address the particular needs of adolescent girls and young women through empowerment and intervention aimed at addressing HIV/AIDS and other social ills.

The summit is part of a coordinated initiative to intensify efforts to enable adolescent girls and young women to reach their potential and maximise their contribution in a democratic South Africa.

The summit was born out of evidence which suggests a disproportionate burden of HIV among 15-24 year old adolescent girls and young women in South Africa. UNAIDS has estimated that there are almost 2000 new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 years each week

Issued by: North West Provincial Government