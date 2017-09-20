Uganda: Coffee Authority Asks Farmers to Add Value to Yields

Coffee farmers must invest in technologies that will add value to their coffee if they are to earn more money from the cash crop.

According to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) executive director, Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye, most Ugandans are selling raw berries which fetch lower price than when a little value was added to the crop.

Lyamulemye was speaking last week at the annual Coffee and Technology expo organized by Brazafric and Africa Coffee Academy supported by UCDA. The expo was held at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) grounds.

"Using quality machinery is one of the ways through which we shall increase quality coffee production for export so as to meet the target of 20 million bags in coffee export, by 2025," he said.

Minister of state for Agriculture Christopher Kibanzanga called on exhibitors to teach farmers how best the technologies on display can work for them.

"Using machinery will increase value addition of our coffee. It is important for farmers to learn how these technologies work," he said.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa from Africa Coffee Academy revealed that UCDA is working out an arrangement with the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) to help farmers acquire financing to buy the machines. He advised farmers to form groups to make it easy for financial institutions like UDB to lend them money.

The three-day exhibition was aimed at showing farmers machinery and technologies for processing, storage, harvesting and water saving in coffee growing.