19 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula On Arrest By Hawks of Three Bodyguards From Durban

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, would like to congratulate our elite unit the Hawks. Hawks members from Durban Organised Crime (National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Crimes and Priority Violent Crimes) and National Intervention Unit members have arrested three suspects for unlawful possession of firearms.

"The Hawks remain our elite unit that combat, investigate and prevent serious organized crimes, serious commercial crimes and serious corruption committed both in public as well as private sector." Mbalula said.

The three are bodyguards for Mandeni Local Municipality Mayor, Sphesihle Basil Zulu. Coincidentally, these three bodyguards are in the employ of the same security company of the two gentlemen who were guarding the Regional Secretary of the ANC in Ethekwini region, their video went viral as they were showing off their firearms.

"I have engaged with PSIRA who are the custodian of security companies in our country, surely we can't have security companies who have employees who are the law onto themselves. I need answers from PSIRA on what action they will take against this security company." Mbalula added.

Four pistols, one rifle and live rounds of ammunition were seized. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country.

"People must understand that guns have caused many heartache in many families and brandishing of guns cannot be tolerated, I sincerely hope that people will desist showing off their guns and endangering society." Mbalula said.

The arrested suspects aged 29, 39, and 40 are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate court tomorrow, 20 September 2017.

