20 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Commissioner and Team of Detectives Make Good On Commitment to Clean Up the Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Meticulous investigation into the brutal murder of a family of four in 2016, has yielded a most welcome total of eight life imprisonments, after the two accused were sentenced on Tuesday, 19 September 2017 in the South Gauteng High Court. Elvis Gobodwana and Eric Baliki were each served with four life sentences for murder, and ten years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In March last year, a family of four, including two United Kingdom citizens and a nine-year-old child, were killed on a plot in Doornfotein, Randfontein. The investigating team made a breakthrough a few months later, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Gobodwana and Baliki were found guilty by the South Gauteng High Court on 19 September 2017, while the third accused was acquitted.

"Police have a Constitutional responsibility to investigate all crimes that threaten the safety and/or security of the community, and therefore have direct influence on the conviction of criminals by the Courts," Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of Police said in welcoming the successful conviction. "Convictions of this nature will certainly take us a long way in restoring the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system of the country."

With the festive season fast approaching, Police in Gauteng are all the more encouraged to continue with operations aimed at thwarting attempts by criminals to make communities live in constant fear. The safety and security of the community remains a number one priority for the Police in the Province.

South Africa

Fishing Communities Battle the Law and a Depleted Ocean

Stricter quotas are failing as fishers turn to poaching to make a living Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.