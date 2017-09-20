19 September 2017

Government of South Africa

South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Celebrates Thusong Service Centre Week in Mpumalanga, 22 Sept

Public Service and Administration Minister Honourable Faith Muthambi will visit Casteel Thusong Service Centre, Bushbuckridge in the Mpumalanga Province on Friday 22 September 2017 to celebrate the Thusong Service Centre Week, wherein she will monitor and assess the effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of service that is being rendered to the public. This will be the closing ceremony for the Thusong Service Centre Week.

The theme for this year's Thusong Service Centre Week is, "ADVANCING SMALL, MEDIUM, AND MICRO ENTERPRISES".

Government is currently celebrating the Annual Thusong Service Centre Week (18 - 22 September), which aims to inform the citizens about the services, information and opportunities available at their nearest Thusong Service Centres. Events have been planned to commemorate the week and profile the achievements of the centres since their establishment in 1999.

The annual Thusong Service Centre Week coincides with Public Service Month which is currently taking place across the country during this month of September. The month is generally used to recognise public servants who follow the "Batho Pele" principles which require them to be polite, open and transparent and to deliver good service to the public.

