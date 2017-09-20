20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Stops Governor Awiti From Hiring Chief Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Barack Oduor

A labour court has stopped Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti from hiring new chief officers.

The Kisumu Employment and Labour Relations Court restrained Mr Awiti and the county public service board from receiving and processing applications for the positions until the matter is determined.

The case was filed Tuesday by chief officers, who are still in office.

Justice Maureen Onyango ordered the governor and the public service board to comply with the orders immediately.

The judge also restrained the county leadership from interfering with duties and responsibilities of the chief officers until the matter is determined.

In their complaint, the chief officers stated they signed contracts on March 6, 2013, which means they are to remain in employment until 2019.

They claimed that announcement of vacancies of their positions in the national newspapers was an infringement on their rights.

The chief officers also noted that their positions were advertised following claims of incompetence yet performance contract between them and the governor were effectively implemented.

The court ordered Governor Awiti and leadership of the public service board to appear before it on September 25.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.