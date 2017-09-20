Kenya: Court Stops Governor Awiti From Hiring Chief Officers

A labour court has stopped Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti from hiring new chief officers.

The Kisumu Employment and Labour Relations Court restrained Mr Awiti and the county public service board from receiving and processing applications for the positions until the matter is determined.

The case was filed Tuesday by chief officers, who are still in office.

Justice Maureen Onyango ordered the governor and the public service board to comply with the orders immediately.

The judge also restrained the county leadership from interfering with duties and responsibilities of the chief officers until the matter is determined.

In their complaint, the chief officers stated they signed contracts on March 6, 2013, which means they are to remain in employment until 2019.

They claimed that announcement of vacancies of their positions in the national newspapers was an infringement on their rights.

The chief officers also noted that their positions were advertised following claims of incompetence yet performance contract between them and the governor were effectively implemented.

The court ordered Governor Awiti and leadership of the public service board to appear before it on September 25.