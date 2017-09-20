Sierra Leone: Golden Eagle Security Guard Remanded

Magistrate Santigie Bangura on Wednesday (19 September 2017), remanded one Foday Kallon at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road in Freetown for allegedly stealing four laptop computers, eight thousand United States Dollars (US$8,000) and eight suitcases, valued fourteen million Leones (Le14m) and other items in the dwelling house of Matilda Elizabeth Williams.

The accused was dragged to court on allegation of larceny in dwelling house contrary to Section 13(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), T.M Bangura, told the court that the accused on diverse dates between 1st January, 2017 and 30th April, 2017 at off Griffin Lane, Leicester village, broke into and entered the dwelling house of Matilda Elizabeth Williams, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

In her testimony, Maltida Elizabeth Williams said the accused was a staff of Golden Eagle Security Service and was sent to guard her compound.

She said the accused has been working with her for a couple of months, but noted that several items got missing since he was posted at the said residence.

"I was not convinced that he was involved in such act. I was having a mobile phone that I used to listen to radio and on 30th April, 2017, I left it in my bedroom and went for work. When I returned, I noticed that the phone was missing," she told the court. She added that when he asked the accused about the missing phone, he remarked that he would leave the job.

She said she informed the employing agency of the accused which replaced him immediately.

"After some months, I found out that four of my laptop computers and my daughter's bag which contained eight thousand United States dollars had got missing. I also reported the issue to the security agency," she explained.

She told the court that she reported the matter to the Akon Police post where they got information that the accused was in possession of some of the missing items, adding that they went to his house and saw the items, while he admitted stealing the properties.

Lawyer Dabor pleaded with the Bench to admit his client to bail on the grounds that he has been in custody for weeks.

The defense lawyer noted that his client is a Sierra Leonean and has reliable sureties and would be available in court anytime he is needed.

However, Police prosecutor, Inspector Eric A. Deen, objected to bail, noting that the accused person has always been taken to court for crimes and that he does not have a specific location.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused to grant bail to the accused, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.

The matter was adjourned to 21st September, 2017.