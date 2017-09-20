Sierra Leone: Deputy Trade Minister Commissions Fermentation Tanks At Brewery

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry on Monday September 18, 2017, officially commissioned seven giant fermentation storage tanks at the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited.

The launching of the tanks will help in meeting the demands of the company's valued customers and the general public and also increase the production of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages.

In his statement, Deputy Trade Minister, Ibrahim Mansaray, expressed appreciation to the company for their trust and confidence to invest in the country and produce beverages that meet international standards.

He said consideration should be given to locally made products and materials as a way of encouraging the industry to grow, adding that his ministry would continue to support the company for as long as they continue to employ more Sierra Leoneans.

Also speaking was the company's Managing Director, Daaf Van Tilburg, who stated that they have a responsibility not only to give back but also to expand opportunities for Sierra Leoneans to develop their capacity and excel.

He disclosed that the fermentation storage tanks worth one hundred and eighty billion Leones, adding, "This shows our clear commitment of trust to this country."

According to him, the investment in fermentation storage tanks will create more job opportunities for Sierra Leoneans together with their business partners, including sorghum farmers.

"We are committed to ensuring the training of skilled and innovative workforce that will transform Sierra Leone's natural resources into goods and services to positively affect the economy as well as the quality of life of people," he said.

Mr. Van Tilburg stated that the company has contributed immensely in ensuring the country's Local Content Policy initiative becomes a reality, by using the locally grown sorghum in producing their products and creating employment and market for over 10, 000 farmers.

"The investment in the tanks is part of a large scale investment program in Sierra Leone. SLBL has now invested a total of more than Le. 180 Billion over the period from 2014-2017, and the investment program is ongoing," he said.

"Already, we have been using these new tanks in manufacturing our product since July 2017.".

On his part, Chief of Staff at State House, Saidu Conton Sesay, reiterated government's commitment in promoting and protecting the Local Content Policy by creating the enabling environment for locally produced items and investments.