Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Unlawful Possession of Small Arms

Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, yesterday remanded one Sahr Raymond Jones to the Male Correctional Centre for unlawful possession of small arms.

The accused was before the court on a count charge of possession of small arms without license contrary to Section 11(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act No.9 of 2012.

The particulars of offense stated that the accused on 19 July, 2016, at Nell Nyandeboh Chiefdom in the Kono District was caught with small arms.

In his testimony, Detective Police Constable 9920 Kargbo M. attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, recognized the accused person and recalled on Thursday 26 January, 2017, when a case of unlawful possession of small arms from the Tankoro Police station in Kono, was assigned to him for further investigation.

"I spotted the accused person together with a black-stack pistol which was brought in as exhibit. I handed the pistol over to DPC 9893 Mansaray S. for safe keeping. On 20 February, 2017, I and detective Paul Conteh charged the accused person on the offense of unlawful possession of small arms without license," he stated.

He added that the accused person made a statement in Krio in the presence of DPC Paul Conteh, which was recorded in English and read to him.

Defense lawyer, M. Karim made an application for bail on behalf of his client, but Magistrate Moody denied the plea and remanded the accused.

The matter was adjourned to 26 September, 2017.