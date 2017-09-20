20 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Unlawful Possession of Small Arms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusufu S.bangura

Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, yesterday remanded one Sahr Raymond Jones to the Male Correctional Centre for unlawful possession of small arms.

The accused was before the court on a count charge of possession of small arms without license contrary to Section 11(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act No.9 of 2012.

The particulars of offense stated that the accused on 19 July, 2016, at Nell Nyandeboh Chiefdom in the Kono District was caught with small arms.

In his testimony, Detective Police Constable 9920 Kargbo M. attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, recognized the accused person and recalled on Thursday 26 January, 2017, when a case of unlawful possession of small arms from the Tankoro Police station in Kono, was assigned to him for further investigation.

"I spotted the accused person together with a black-stack pistol which was brought in as exhibit. I handed the pistol over to DPC 9893 Mansaray S. for safe keeping. On 20 February, 2017, I and detective Paul Conteh charged the accused person on the offense of unlawful possession of small arms without license," he stated.

He added that the accused person made a statement in Krio in the presence of DPC Paul Conteh, which was recorded in English and read to him.

Defense lawyer, M. Karim made an application for bail on behalf of his client, but Magistrate Moody denied the plea and remanded the accused.

The matter was adjourned to 26 September, 2017.

Sierra Leone

Non-Acceptance of Expired ID Cardsncra Boss Appeals to Financial Institutionsa

Director-General of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has again reiterated his appeal for financial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.