Sierra Leone: APC Cautions Tunde Macarthy to Uphold Structures

The deputy chairman and leader of the ruling All People's Congress (APC) Party has cautioned the newly registered member of the party, Tunde Macarthy popularly known as Tumac, to uphold the party's structures.

Minkailu Mansaray made the above statement while officially welcoming the new member into the fold of party on behalf of the chairman and leader, President Ernest Bai Koroma, at the party's office in Freetown.

He urged Tumac to interact with party members very constructively and interface with the leadership and structuree, noting that he should go through the institution and learn more.

According to him, the APC party was not an ordinary political party but a political institution where people are trained to represent and serve the country internationally.

"At the APC party, we have a laboratory to produce leaders. We are aimed at developing the youth and young people.The hope of the party lies in the hand of the youth," he said.

The deputy leader said the party was a discipline party and urged Tumac to maintain discipline, adding that the APC was a tolerant party.

Mansaray on behalf of the entire membership of the party congratulated Tumac for the step he took to join them, stating that Tumac was involved in developmental activities before being a fully registered member of the party.

He told the entourage that the chairman and leader was unfortunately absent but was there in spirit and was aware that the program was on.

He added that APC party is a dynamic organism that is still growing with the presence of Tumac, and that it has moved to the next level within and outside the country.

Mansaray said president Koroma recognized the political activities of Tumac both social and economic.

According to him, APC has an outstanding history of administrative accessible supply of merely high caliber and people with integrity and competency, and hope that Tumac would interact with such level of people.

"We don't lack such caliber of people. We have people that are able to man the affairs of the party," he said.

Tunde Macarthy said he was born APC but was not a fully registered member of the party, adding that he was not a stranger in the party.

Macarthy said he has been working for the development of the country because he believes in the president's Agenda for prosperity, adding that he has also been supporting candidates that have been aspiring for the position of Members of Parliament in his constituency.

He said three different parties have called on him to join them, stating that he preferred the APC party because he does things not to boast but for the development of the country.

According to him, he was not competing with anyone and was not contesting for any position in the party, adding that the APC is a family party.