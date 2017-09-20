15 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone/Guinea Bissau: Ahead of Sierra Leone Clashgambia to Host Guinea Bissau in Friendly Tie

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Gambia Football Federation has confirmed that their female U-17 side will engage their Guinea Bissau opponent on Saturday September 16 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau for a warm-up match.

Saturday's tie against Guinea Bissau is in preparation for their U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier first leg against Sierra Leone in October.

According to a press statement from the Gambia Football Federation which confirms the said match, they are using the friendly match not only for a return to international football for the Gambia national female players but to give the ladies the opportunity to impress the technical team before the first leg tie in Freetown.

Already, the team defeated Casa Sports Women's team 5-1 in a local friendly at the Soma mini-stadium with Adama Tamba grabbing a hat-trick, while Mbassey Darboe and Penda Bah accounted for the other goals.

"The friendly international will be the perfect opportunity for all our Female Scorpions to showcase their talents.

As part of logistical arrangements for the weekend game, the GFF announced that entry into the Independence Stadium will be free; thus there will be no purchase of tickets as far as the game is concerned," the GFF stated and urged the general public to support the Female national team.

