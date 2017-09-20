Sierra Leone: Chinese Ark Peace Arrives to Offer Free Medical

The Chinese Naval medical Ship, Ark Peace, yesterday arrived the shores of Sierra Leone hoping to deliver free medical service to 200 people within five days, from Thursday, September 21 to Monday, September 25.

The Chinese naval military ship, which has aboard six hundred and eighty-one naval officers, according to Task Group Commander Guan Bailin, would depart the shores of Freetown on September 26, 2017.

At snap ceremony held in the conference room of the ship, Rear Admiral Guan Bailin reflected on the significance of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone, stating that their mission to offer free medical service to Sierra Leone was geared towards enhancing co-operation between the two countries.

He disclosed that Ark Peace was commissioned in 2008 and had sailed to thirty-one countries, providing free medical service to people, adding that "this is the first time the ship has visited West Africa."

The naval commander recounted China's contributions to the development of Sierra Leone and co-operation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, including medical assistance China provided to Sierra Leone during the Ebola in 2014, among others.

Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh welcomed the team and reflected on the origin of diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which he said was championed by late President Siaka Stevens and Chairman Moa of China.

"China has made its presence in Sierra Leone in terms of development. We are grateful for all the contributions China has made to Sierra Leone since we established diplomatic relationship in 1971," he said.

"We have made to climb the ladder with the help of China in a win-win situation. The contribution of China in the sector is so profound and we are very much grateful for that. I believe your medicine would help the people because we need assistant."

Vice President Bockarie Foh praised the Chinese military and thanked the Government and People of China for their thinking in providing free medical service to Sierra Leoneans.

The ceremony climaxed with a tour of the facility by the Vice President, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wu Peng, the media and other dignitaries from various institutions.