Cameroon: Tiring Journey to School for Students

The exhaustive way to school for students schooling far from home bares repercussions on performance.

17 year-old Bryan, Upper sixth student covers a distance of 21.2 Km each morning to get to school. Every day, he wakes up at 4am, does some house chores and is on his way by 6am. The long distance to cover in a taxi coupled with frequent traffic makes him spend more than 40 minutes from home to school. Like Bryan, many students in Douala cover such kilometers and even more, to get to school. With this, the student is most liable to have limited resting and revising hours which leads to constant physical fatigue according to experts. The lack of sleep is accompanied by a decrease in the ability to pay attention, a drop in the brain's retention capacity and weakness to resist to sickness. The impacts is that they are likely to reduce the student's performance at school.

The long distances to cover have students more exposed to road accidents as they are overloaded on commercial motor-cycles to avoid traffic. Moreover, it turns out to be insecure in case the student gets asleep in a taxi which can drive him away from destination. Though parents helplessly watch their children being exhausted each day, some hold that the far-off institutions are of high standards academic wise. While others enrol their kids because they work in or not far from such schools, others consider it as pride. "Despite the various inconveniences, we parents want the best for our children. So if a school teaches well and abides by the objectives we have for the child then we will enrol him there no matter the distance," explains Flore Perpétue, a parent. Nonetheless, she stands for the fact that some measures like planning a revision time table and employing a driver to escort the student are advisable to at least secure and control the child's performance at school.