Cameroon: UN General Assembly - First Lady At Opening Session

Cameroon's First Lady joined her peers and world leaders deliberate on the future of the planet.

First Lady, Chantal Biya, appeared in sky blue attire that highlighted her magnificence and gracefulness as she moved next to her husband, President Paul Biya, yesterday September 19, 2017 while entering the United Nations General Assembly Hall to begin discussions for the 72nd session. Exchanging smiles with onlookers, she displayed her appreciation for their persons and service to the people of Cameroon.

The UN General Assembly, which serves as the "main deliberative, policy-making and representative organ" of the UN is made up of over 190 member States, with Cameroon inclusive. Cameroon's First Lady, is an ambassador for two of the UN's leading agencies; UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Social Inclusion and UNAIDS Special Ambassador. As such, Mrs Biya is participating in discussions that will greatly enrich her role in reaching out to the most vulnerable people in Cameroon, Africa and beyond.

With discussions focusing on peace, decent life for all people and a sustainable planet, Mrs Biya is spurring her goals to continue her humanitarian gestures through organisations she founded decades ago. From the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), African Synergy for the Fight Against HIV and Sufferings, the Chantal Biya Foundation (CBF), the First Lady, on numerous occasions has explored her motherly nature and benevolence to provide resources, assistance while putting in place measures to meet the needs of the less privileged in the society.

Today, in a reception offered by the First Lady of the United States, to First Ladies attending the current conclave of world leaders in New York, Chantal Biya will meet Melania Trump. They will talk about ways of developing their societies and alleviating the plight of women and children who are victims of war and other vices in society. The enormity of the energy that emanates from Cameroon's First Lady, suggests that she has a lot more to offer humanity, and her presence in the current summit indicates so.