Cameroon: 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly - President Paul Biya Takes Active Part

The Head of State and wife yesterday attended the official opening ceremony of general debates and also took part in other side activities that characterised the action-packed day.

Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya and wife, Chantal Biya yesterday September 19, 2017 participated actively in the official opening ceremony of general debates in the ongoing 72nd Ordinary General Assembly of the United Nations in its headquarters here in New York, USA.

The Presidential couple, likewise members of the Head of State's official delegation, listened with rapt attention to speaker after speaker as they all shared their views on some burning global concerns and how nations under the umbrella of the United Nations can work to stand the tests of time. All these touched on the general theme of the ongoing session, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet."

The hugely-attended opening ceremony gave Antonio Guterres - UN Secretary-General, the opportunity to present the annual report on the work of the organisation and prospects, especially on topical issues like, the risk of nuclear conflict, international terrorism, unresolved conflicts and violation of international humanitarian law, rising inequality, cyber criminality, refugee crisis, sustainable development and climate change. While decrying the fear that millions across the world have been subjected to follow provocative nuclear and missile tests, Mr Guterres enjoined world leaders to avoid wars. He urged the international community to more than ever before unite against the scourges. The massive attendance of Heads of State and Government, the Secretary General rejoiced, was testament to their determination to jointly discuss and seek international responses to biting global challenges.

In his keynote address, Miroslav Laj?ák, President of the 72nd UN General Assembly, who also doubles as Slovakia's Foreign Minister, saluted the international community for showing unalloyed attention to global concerns. He expressed hopes that actions will follow the determination shown so far so that together, the world could be a safer place for all, irrespective of their country and racial affiliation. He noted that though the issue of migration is highly divisive, the world must come to an understanding that suffering must be reduced.

The same optimism was shared by other successive speakers notably the President of Brazil, Michel Temer, whose country holds the traditional role of first national speaker and US President, Donald Trump, as leader of the host nation. Mr Trump said once a righteous man fails to confront the wicked one, evil thrives and man's wellbeing is hugely jeopardized.

Prior to the official opening ceremony, President Paul Biya and his peers from across the globe were treated to a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. Time enough for the world leaders to meet each other and share niceties before getting into in-depth reflections on how to reshape the international order for man's better living on earth.

The leaders once again met after the opening ceremony at the North Delegates' Lounge, second floor of the Conference Building of the UN, this time around in an official lunch offered still by Mr Guterres in honour of the hundreds of the world leaders present here in New York.

At press time last night, 7pm New York time, (almost mid night in Cameroon), Paul and Chantal Biya, alongside others were partaking in a sumptuous dinner at their Lotte New York Palace hotel offered by the first couple of the USA, Donald and Melania Trump in honour of the participating Heads of State and Government and their respective partners.

