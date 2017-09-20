Cameroon: North West - Bamendakwe People Showcases Culture

Sons and daughters of Bamendakwe village in Mezam Division of the North West region recently thronged the village to relish the rich cultural heritage of their land.

It was a rare show of cultural strength. The different dance groups and masquerades "jujus" as well as the administrative arms of the palace were all out to showcase their know-how and tell the population how they function. All the developmental associations at home and within the country joined their voices to ensure that their culture do not fade away. Through educative talks, football match, symposia amongst others the different speakers traced the origin of the Bamendakwe people as well as why they must stay together and united. They equally gave reasons why their children must go to school. The main organizer, Taniform Peter Ngwa said their main objective is to ensure the development of the Bamendakwe people. He said they are out to display their cultural identity while adding that it has been over 20 years that they have not come together and this will give them the opportunity to promote unity, love and togetherness.

He added that they are also around to motivate youths from Bamendakwe to get interested in their culture and learn the different aspects of their culture. The leader of Bamendakwe, Fon Fongwa II used the opportunity to call on his subjects who are out to come and develop the village. Fon Fongwa II did not mince words when he called on all in his land to send their children to school. He was clear when he cautioned all school proprietors in Bamendakwe to open their school doors unconditionally for classes to resume. He said the people of Bamendakwe were ready to send their children to school. While giving examples of sons and daughters from Bamendakew who have been successful, he said no society can be developed by illiterate people. For the SDO for Mezam, Songa Pierre Rene, it was just another opportunity to call on the People of Bamendakwe to stay together and love each other. He said their culture will always identify them where ever they go; as such they should stick to their culture and remember to always come home. Songa Pierre Rene also joined his voice to the back-to-school call. He assured them that adequate security measures have been taken to ensure that all goes on well as far as back-to-school is concerned. He equally called on the various quarter heads to form vigilante groups and denounce those propagating that school should not resume.