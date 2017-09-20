20 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Meets Serbian President On Sidelines of UNGA

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi conferred on Tuesday with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić to discuss economic and trade cooperation between their countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Sisi said that a joint Egyptian-Serbian committee should convene in the near future, which was welcomed by Vučić, according to presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef.

Vučić praised economic reforms in Egypt, which has big potentials that would help activate cooperation between the two countries, Youssef said.

Sisi also invited Vučić to visit Egypt, the spokesman added.

