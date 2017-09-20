Egypt: Sisi Meets Cypriot President On Fringe of UNGA

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had a meeting on Tuesday with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of energy .

Sisi praised Nicosia's support to Egypt at regional and international gatherings, said presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef .

The president stressed the need to implement joint projects as part of a three-way cooperation mechanism between the two countries and Greece, Youssef added .

Anastasiades said he is looking forward to hosting a trilateral meeting in November, the spokesman noted .

The Cypriot president was pleased with Egypt's support for the Cypriot problem in line with relevant UN resolutions and references, Youssef said .

He added that the two leaders also discussed the latest regional developments and possible solutions to crises in the Middle East.