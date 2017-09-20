Liberia: Boakai to Repeat Ellen's 'Failed Policy'

'ANOTHER FORM OF DOWNSIZING: 'SMALL BUT EFFICIENT GOVERNMENT'

Plenty policies aimed at rejuvenating and standardizing Liberia's governance process topped President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's agenda that helped propel her to the presidency in 2005.

"I will create a small but efficient government," she promised. Her aim to reduce government institutions became a flop as she went about creating more agencies and institutions, thus making the government large as ever before. Hoping to succeed Madam Sirleaf, current Unity Standard-bearer, Amb. Joseph Boakai wants to ply the very route of reducing the size of government. As Reporter Jackson Clay reports, could this amount to downsizing the workforce as well?

The standard-bearer of the governing Unity Party (UP) has set his eyes on repeating a failed policy once propounded by his boss, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to reduce the size of government when elected as the next president.

It was one of the many policies highlighted in the speech Vice President Joseph Boakai failed to deliver to hundreds of thousands of partisans, well-wishers and supporters who swamped the ATS for the party's campaign launch last Saturday.

Jubilantly turned-out partisans who defied the heavy downpours on Saturday, September 16, left the field completely desolated when VP Boakai chose not to deliver his much-anticipated campaign speech, the first such has happened in political campaign history.

Though undelivered, the message as scribed is that the government under his leadership will endeavor to reduce the size of government "in order to have greater accountability, transparency and efficiency."

The UP first partisan believes such strategy would get rid of programs that according to him do not work or outsource those that the private sector can manage more effectively.

"The size of government will be smaller, and governance will become more transparent, accountable, and efficient. The vision is to get rid of programs that do not work or outsource those that the private sector can manage more effectively," Boakai contends in his campaign speech.

As Liberia's next president, public corporations will be required to publish their annual reports in the media to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in his government, he said.

The same was promised when the UP first took state power, but not much is seen in reality. The open budget initiative as promised by this UP-led government is now obsolete as the Finance Ministry is indisposed with the program.

The giant screen erected in front of the building where the budget was displayed is a thing of the past, thus accountability and transparency not attainable in practice.

In lieu with the promise to reduce the size of government, President Sirleaf embarked on a troubling 'downsize program' that affected dozens of civil servants, putting them out of jobs.

The outgoing Liberian leader did not stop there but also went ahead closing down some government agencies including Ministry of National Security, Liberia Free Zone Authority and others.

Instead of sticking to the downsizing and small government policy, she created more institutions including Internal Auditing Agency which should have been an arm of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Liberia Land Authority among others.

With the creation of additional government agencies, critics said she has created the largest government than her predecessors did, thus making her 'small but efficient government policy' a charade.

This is the same path VP Boakai wants to trek if elected President in the October 10 polls of which he is one of the main contenders. Recently, the Liberian leader said those vying to replace are not aware of the enormity of burden it is being at the helm of power.

Many think she might have later realized polices proclaimed when appealing for votes at times become very disproportionate to the realities on the ground, how effective you want to be as a leader.

VP Boakai said his government would enable the private sector to thrive and multiply the numbers of jobs that government can create for its citizens, but did not state how his government jell such process to make it work.

"To make this possible, we will equip our citizens with the training and skills that the private sector wants and facilitate the best opportunities for their employment including empowering many of our young people to become business owners," he assured Liberia's VP. Boakai who is now contesting to become president after serving for almost 12 years as vice president does not believe all government programs do produce results. This is why he wants to focus on gathering data to measure results, while using lessons learned to improve governance, will be critical to how he would govern the country.

In a speech Boakai, contends that corruption is due to greed and selfishness and it poisons whatever it touches, adding that "if you steal government money you will be punished severely and face restitution".

"Integrity institutions in the country would be given teeth to help end the culture of corruption and impunity that are immense constraints on building an enabling investment climate of Liberia," he said just as some of his opponents did in their agendas.

Though told the nation he is racing car long parked in the garage and at times bit at her boss for some of the flops in government, the UP standard-bearer reckoned that the country is on a stronger footing now than it ever was in the past despite all the challenges and the unfair criticisms by those he branded as 'detractors'.

"We are set to knock down the barriers that have kept our country from making the lives of all its citizens better," Boakai said though his party has been in power for 12 years and failed to address the very issues he is pinpointing.

"Whatever will stand in our way, we should be able to remove because we think Liberia; love Liberia; and are determined, with valor unpretending to build a strong, viable and prosperous Liberia."