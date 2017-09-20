Liberia: UP Asst. Campaign Manager Predicts One Round Victory

With less than three weeks to the conduct of the general and presidential elections in Liberia, the Montserrado County assistant campaign manager for operations for the ruling Unity Party, Emmanuel Gonquio has predicted a one round victory for the party.

Speaking Monday in an interview at the Montserrado County Campaign Office in Monrovia, Gonquio said strategies put into place by the UP campaign team across the country has proven that the party is destined to win the presidency in the first round.

From 2003 to 2004, Gonquio served as vice president of the National High Schools Student Union of Liberia and he later transitioned as a social worker through the structure of a local non-governmental organization in Liberia, and in 2009 he became a civil society actor and a political activist.

"As a social worker and political activist, connections with communities and leaders of the country as well as the political data available to us we are assured of first round victory on October 10," he emphasized.

"Our politicking cut across tribal lines including religious and various strata of the Liberian society. The young people are gravitating to us because we represent their future as well as the wholesome society," Gonquoi maintained.

He used the occasion to commend all partisans, supporters and sympathizers of the Unity Party for the massive turnout on Saturday September 16, 2017 during the official launch of the party's national campaign.

He further called on partisans and supporters not to be complacent because of the turnout but to remain steadfast in winning more voters over to the party.

The election is slated to be held in Liberia October 10, 2017 with 20 candidates from political parties including Vice President Joseph N. Boakai along with independent candidates are vying for Liberia's presidency.

According to the National Elections Commission 2,183,683 Liberians are qualified to vote in the October 10 elections. Each of the candidates are to obtain 50 percent plus one votes to win the Liberian presidency in the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections, and the two candidates with the highest numbers that will be close to 50 percent plus one will participate the run-off on November 8, 2017.