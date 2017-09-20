Morocco: Without Religious Orientation, Muslim Minorities Can Be Easy Prey to Jihadist Ideologies (El Khiam)

Rome — In the absence of religious orientation, Muslim minorities in Europe can become easy prey to violent ideologies and jihadists, director of the central bureau of judiciary investigations (BCIJ) Abdelhak El Khiam pointed out.

The absence of religious orientation represents a serious threat as it opens the floodgates of violent ideologies that are far away from Islam's authentic precepts, he said in an interview with Italian daily newspaper "La Stampa", which was published on Tuesday.

Some members of Muslim minorities are not fully socially integrated in their host countries even though they are in a legal situation, he said, noting that "there were not enough efforts to foster their full integration into the host society."

Commenting the fight against terrorism, El Khiam noted that security management is not enough, underlining the need to take into consideration the religious dimension.

In this context, he reiterated that Morocco is firmly committed to preventing and fighting terrorism at the national and international levels, adding that this fight requires a multidimensional global strategy.