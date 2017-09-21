South Africa: Stolen Rolls Royce Abandoned After High-Speed Chase

A stolen Rolls Royce was found abandoned in Riverlea on Wednesday afternoon.

The car - worth R5m - was stolen from a workshop at The Glen, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said in a statement that the car was immediately reported stolen to police.

Mamonyane said the workshop's owner later spotted the luxury car while driving on the N12, and followed it off the N1 South at Golden Highway, where he also alerted two JMPD officers on patrol.

The officer pursued the vehicle at high speed to Riverlea, where the vehicle was found abandoned.

Police spokesperson Constable Thumi Kraai said no arrests had been made after the vehicle was found.

She said the suspect fled on foot and disappeared between the houses.

Meanwhile, as news spread on social media of the abandoned Rolls, people on Twitter were quick give their views on the matter.

Muzi Ngxongo quipped that his "homeboys" should've known to "steal a Polo, not a Rolls Royce to avoid [the] cops".

Wesley Green (@WezGreenCT) tweeted: "Matric Ball season has begun. Somebody trying to impress bae."

"It wasn't stolen...it's Mugabe's son visiting the area...," @simmakh said in reference to Grace Mugabe's son who recently acquired a $70m Rolls Royce.

@Xhosa_x_Herero tweeted:"Who has the balls to steal a freaking Rolls Royce, a Royce fam."

