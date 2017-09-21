Nigeria: Islamic New Year - Two States Declare Public Holidays

Photo: AlJazeera



The Osun Government on Wednesday declared Thursday, September 21, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year - Hijra 1439 AH.

The information is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, in Osogbo,

The commissioner quoted the state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as saying "Osun State adopted the Islamic New Year as official public holiday on Nov. 15, 2012.

"The Islamic year started counting in 622 AD after the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah in Saudi Arabia."

He stated that the governor wished Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and urged residents of the state to continue to live peacefully with one another.

The governor advised the people to use the new Islamic Year for spiritual development.

On its part, the Kano State Government has declared Friday, Sept. 22, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

The Islamic New Year, which is first month in the lunar Islamic calendar, coincides with activities marking the nation's 57th anniversary celebration.

Mr. Garba quoted the acting governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, as congratulating the people of the state and Muslims the world over for witnessing the new year.

He said Mr. Abubakar had appealed to Kano citizens to utilise the public holiday to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

He said the the acting governor reassured the people of the state government's determination to work hard towards improving their living standards.

He also called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.

Thursday, Sept. 21, is the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar and it marks the beginning of the new Islamic year 1439 after Hijra.