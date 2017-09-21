Nigeria: Wizkid Drops 'Everytime', New Collabo With Future

Nigerian StarBoy, Wizkid has released a new single, Everytime, an afro beat collabo with American rapper, Future.

It comes just two months after the 27 year-old Nigerian international act, released his major label debut Sounds from the Other Side, featuring production from Major Lazer, DJ Mustard, and more.

Meanwhile, Future recently sang a duet with none other than Cher in a commercial for Gap, according to highsnobiety.com.

Everytime, The single, which is already currying rave reviews as Wizkid's best work this year, was produced by Shizzi, a Nigerian record producer, whose real name is Oluwaseyi Akerele.

Future is an American rapper, of Haitian descent.

He was born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn on 20 November 20, 1983) and assumed the stage name Future as a professional.He is not just a singer, he is also a songwriter, and record producer.

He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Wilburn first became involved in music as part of the Dungeon Family collective, where he was nicknamed "the Future". He signed a major record label deal with Epic Records and A1 Recordings, which helped launch his own label imprint, Freebandz. He subsequently released his debut album, Pluto, in April 2012 to positive reviews. Future's second album, Honest, was released in April 2014, surpassing his debut on the album charts.

And read the lyrics:

[Verse 1: Wizkid]

Baby when you leave, i no go leave oh

Girl i wanna stay here with you

Mama tell me make i steady live life

Make i no dey jonze, make i dey there for you oh

She tell me say na you dey make me dey slow down

She tell me say na you dey make me calm down

She tell me say if i ever leave you i will never ever find one like you

Girl you got me high with your lovin'

If dey with me no one can stop me

Superman me need super woman

When you dey with me i feel like bigger man

Say you give me that wicked whine

Say you give me that wickedest whine

You make my temperature rise

Na only you dey make me feel the way i feel

[Hook: Future]

I think about you every day every second

The way you move your body, love your flexing

Got something in your whine make me hot

I think about you every day every second

The way you move your body, love your flexing

Got something in your whine make me hot

[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]

Baby girl (everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

This bad boy need you more (everytime)

[Verse 2: Wizkid]

When you travel with me, girl you know we seas, yeah

First Class, yeah, everything to Ibiza

Sharp boy we land me no tease ya

When I dey with you, other girls got a margin

Girl you give me eye with your lovin', lovin'

If you dey with me no one can stop me

Superman need a super woman

When you dey with me I feel like bigger man

Size 8, figure 8 oh, see when you shake oh, I no fit take o

I remember mama tell me say, If I leave you I would find no one like you

[Hook: Future]

I think about you every day every second

The way you move your body, love your flexing

Got something in your whine make me hot

I think about you every day every second

The way you move your body, love your flexing

Got something in your whine make me hot

[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]

Baby girl (everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

This bad boy need you more

[Verse 3: Wizkid]

Girl you give me eye with your lovin', lovin'

If you dey with me no one can stop me

Superman need a super woman

When you dey with me I feel like bigger man

Size 8, figure 8 oh, when you shake oh, I no fit take o

I remember mama tell me say, If I leave you I would find no one like you

[Verse 4: Future]

I remember when me mommy say, If I leave you I would find no one like you

And I always get a feeling that, if I love you back, you would love me too

Take view to Ibiza

We gon' stay up and make love for seven days

Bag gyal, I told ya I'm already rich

And you make me feel some type of way

I feel your love is on an all time high

I see the stars when I look in your eye

[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]

(Everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)

Omoge, I want you more (everytime)

This bad boy need you more