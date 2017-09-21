Nigeria: Wizkid Drops 'Everytime', New Collabo With Future

Nigerian StarBoy, Wizkid has released a new single, Everytime, an afro beat collabo with American rapper, Future.
It comes just two months after the 27 year-old Nigerian international act, released his major label debut Sounds from the Other Side, featuring production from Major Lazer, DJ Mustard, and more.
Meanwhile, Future recently sang a duet with none other than Cher in a commercial for Gap, according to highsnobiety.com.
Everytime, The single, which is already currying rave reviews as Wizkid's best work this year, was produced by Shizzi, a Nigerian record producer, whose real name is Oluwaseyi Akerele.
Future is an American rapper, of Haitian descent.
He was born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn on 20 November 20, 1983) and assumed the stage name Future as a professional.He is not just a singer, he is also a songwriter, and record producer.
He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Wilburn first became involved in music as part of the Dungeon Family collective, where he was nicknamed "the Future". He signed a major record label deal with Epic Records and A1 Recordings, which helped launch his own label imprint, Freebandz. He subsequently released his debut album, Pluto, in April 2012 to positive reviews. Future's second album, Honest, was released in April 2014, surpassing his debut on the album charts.
And read the lyrics:
[Verse 1: Wizkid]
Baby when you leave, i no go leave oh
Girl i wanna stay here with you
Mama tell me make i steady live life
Make i no dey jonze, make i dey there for you oh
She tell me say na you dey make me dey slow down
She tell me say na you dey make me calm down
She tell me say if i ever leave you i will never ever find one like you
Girl you got me high with your lovin'
If dey with me no one can stop me
Superman me need super woman
When you dey with me i feel like bigger man
Say you give me that wicked whine
Say you give me that wickedest whine
You make my temperature rise
Na only you dey make me feel the way i feel
[Hook: Future]
I think about you every day every second
The way you move your body, love your flexing
Got something in your whine make me hot
I think about you every day every second
The way you move your body, love your flexing
Got something in your whine make me hot
[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]
Baby girl (everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
This bad boy need you more (everytime)
[Verse 2: Wizkid]
When you travel with me, girl you know we seas, yeah
First Class, yeah, everything to Ibiza
Sharp boy we land me no tease ya
When I dey with you, other girls got a margin
Girl you give me eye with your lovin', lovin'
If you dey with me no one can stop me
Superman need a super woman
When you dey with me I feel like bigger man
Size 8, figure 8 oh, see when you shake oh, I no fit take o
I remember mama tell me say, If I leave you I would find no one like you
[Hook: Future]
I think about you every day every second
The way you move your body, love your flexing
Got something in your whine make me hot
I think about you every day every second
The way you move your body, love your flexing
Got something in your whine make me hot
[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]
Baby girl (everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
This bad boy need you more
[Verse 3: Wizkid]
Girl you give me eye with your lovin', lovin'
If you dey with me no one can stop me
Superman need a super woman
When you dey with me I feel like bigger man
Size 8, figure 8 oh, when you shake oh, I no fit take o
I remember mama tell me say, If I leave you I would find no one like you
[Verse 4: Future]
I remember when me mommy say, If I leave you I would find no one like you
And I always get a feeling that, if I love you back, you would love me too
Take view to Ibiza
We gon' stay up and make love for seven days
Bag gyal, I told ya I'm already rich
And you make me feel some type of way
I feel your love is on an all time high
I see the stars when I look in your eye
[Chorus: Wizkid (& Future)]
(Everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
Bad gyal, I need you more (everytime)
Omoge, I want you more (everytime)
This bad boy need you more