Nigeria Has So Much to Praise God for, Says Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has emphasized the need for the citizens to constantly praise God as they had so much to praise Him for.

He said it in an interview on the sideline of a 400-hour non-stop praise and worship organized by Halleluyah Nigeria in conjunction with other churches to usher in Nigeria's 57th Independence anniversary.

"As you know, scripture says that God inhabits the praises of His people and our belief is that praising God attracts God's attention and He comes into our praying.

"What is more anyway is that we have so much to praise God for.

"We have so much to thank Him for, and all of what we want to thank Him for all of those various things we can't even do it in 400 hours.

"So this continuous praise is a sacrifice of praise, that is why it is longer than usual; so we are offering a sacrifice of praise," the Vice President said.

Osinbajo observed that the event was a combination of things as could be seen to be "very exciting".

He acknowledged that he had the time to praise in spite of his schedule of work "because all things are, everything depends on the One who created us.

"So if you can't set outside time for the one who created you what do you have time for."

Speaking on the significance of the event, Pastor Oluseyin Malomo, the Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, said the programme was an acknowledgement of the goodness of God for Nigeria.

He also said it was to thank God for the life of Nigeria for celebrating 57 years, still being together in spite of the challenges.

The cleric added that it was also to thank God for bringing the country out of recession and most importantly to rejoice with all Nigerians that He brought back our President safely.

"We believe God that as we praise Him, He will make him (Buhari) stronger and healthier so that this nation will really feel the blessing why God brought him.

"We all know that our nation has quite a number of challenges.

"That is why we are praising God that as our leaders are trying and doing their best God will give them the divine grace to help them and for the citizens to overcome these challenges," he stated..

Malomo recalled the Bible verse which says except the Lord builds they labour in vain that build.

He added that the ministers were there to ensure that "our leaders will not labour in vain, that the reason that God brought them is felt by Nigerians, bringing joy and smile".

According to him, any time a nation praises God, God helps them in their battles, God brings cohesion, unity, prosperity and productivity.

"We have seen it before in the life of Jehoshaphat, in the life of David and we believe that He will do it for us in Nigeria so that we become the toast of the world as a nation that loves God.

He said that the praise was showing the world that in unity and diversity we can be together and forge ahead.

"This intends to be a world record-breaking event, it is going to go on for 400 hours of non-stop musical activity.

"From the monitor we are on 131 hours. God has helped us to reach the 131 hour and He will help us to attain the remaining 269 hours.

"We did last year 365 hours but we feel that since God is good to Nigeria let us add some on top," he noted.

Malomo explained that all the Christian churches supported the programme while about 180 Churches were participating.

Also, the Administrator of the Aso Villa Chapel, Rev. Isaac Ambi, said the programme was needed in the country

"I believe that praise usually brings down the glory of God.

"So, as we sing these praises unto the Lord in this great nation I believe strongly that so many wonderful things will happen in this country," Ambi declared.

NAN