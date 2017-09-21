Nigeria: $1bn Oil Deal - EFCC Opts for Diezani's Trial in UK As Court Strikes Out Application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the money laundering charges involving former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Allison-Madueke, which was brought alongside oil magnate, Jide Omokore and five others.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled Wednesday after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informed the court that Diezani's investigation by the Metropolitan Police in the UK has reached an advanced stage as she could be put on trial.

EFCC counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, argued in a counter affidavit that she is "seeking the order of this honourable court for the charge before this honourable court to be amended to include her name on the face of the charge in order for her to escape from investigation and prosecution in the United Kingdom under the guise that she is coming to face her trial before this honourable court and also to scuttle the trial."

Earlier, Diezani's counsel, Onyechi Ikpeachi argued that her not been made to appear to take her plea violates her constitutional right to fair hearing having been mention in Count 8 of the charges of money laundering, especially as the case continues on October 5.

Others facing the charges include: former director of Exploration NNPC, Abiye Membere; the former Managing Director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Victor Briggs; Manager, Planning and Commercial of NNPC, David Mbanefo; Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The judge however struck out the Count eight, which involved Diezani and directed EFCC to bring another charge when it is ready to prosecute her.

Details later...