21 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Musanze Sign Onduparaka FC Striker Babu

By Damas Sikubwabo

Azam Rwanda Premier League club, Musanze FC have signed striker Iddi Babu from Uganda Premier Lague side Onduparaka FC on a free transfer.

According to Musanze FC head coach, Sosthene Habimana, the Ugandan forward has put pen to paper on a two-year contract until end of 2019.

"After signing Iddi, we now have a completed squad, he is our last signing before the start of the new season-now it's about building a team strong enough to compete for top positions in the league," said Habimana on Wednesday.

Babu is the eighth new signing for the Musanze district-based side as they prepare for the start of the 2017/18 season on September 29. Musanze FC will begin their league campaign against SC Kiyovu on September 30.

The club's other new signings include; former Mukura Victory Sports goalkeeper Andre Mazimpaka and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza.

Others are goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga from Rayon Sports, striker Leslie Lamptey from Ghana, midfielder Japhet Imurora from Police FC as well as forwards; Suleiman Mudeyi from Gicumbi FC and Franck Barirengako from Muzinga FC of Burundi.

The club has also renewed the contract of team captain Peter Otema and goalie Olivier Ndayisaba.

Musanze FC has also released several players including Jeapierre Mawombe to SC Kiyovu and Omar Rwabugiri, who joined Mukura VS among others. Musanze finished in 6th place last season with 45 points.

