Photo: FUFA

An image produced to promote the discounted tickets of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Russia between Uganda Cranes and Ghana Black Stars on October 7 at Namboole.

press release

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Russia

Uganda Cranes vs Ghana Black Stars

7th October, 2017

KO: 4pm

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

FUFA has offered a 16.6% discount (5,000/-) off an ordinary ticket of 30,000/- to the first 10,000 fans who will purchase tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Russia match between Uganda Cranes and Ghana Black Stars on 7th October, 2017 at Mandela National Stadium.

The discounted ticket will be sold at 25,000/- (Twenty Five Thousand Uganda Shillings Only).

Only 10,000 tickets will be on market at a discount.

The tickets that are on a limited offer will be available to the fans on market for 6 days only starting Monday 25th to Saturday 30th September, 2017 at FUFA House.

"The offer from the FUFA Marketing Department will give the fans an opportunity to purchase tickets early enough as they prepare to support their heroes against Ghana. We would like to see the fans cheer on the Uganda Cranes like they always do when the National team plays at home," said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein.

After 30th September, depending on the availability, tickets will be withdrawn from the market for the release and distribution of other categories of 30,000/-(Ordinary), 70,000/- (VIP Blue seats) and 150,000/- (VVIP) to the designated selling points.