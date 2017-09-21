21 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lukwago Arrested Over Age Limit

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Daily Monitor
Police arrest Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago at his home in Wakaliga.
By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been arrested.

Mr Lukwago was this morning arrested at his home in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division in Kampala as he planned to leave for work.

Mr Lukwago and a group of other elected city leaders had today planned to hold a procession from city hall to City Square where they were to launch their 'Togibikula' campaign against lifting of the presidential age limit.

He has been been taken to Kira Police.

Earlier on, Mr Lukwago told this reporter in a telephone interview that police surrounded his home at about 5am.

"I woke up at 5am only to learn I was surrounded by police. They have refused to allow me leave my home," Mr Lukwago said.

Meanwhile, Buhweju county MP, Francis Mwijukye's house has also been surrounded by police.

"My house is surrounded by police. A police pickup has been placed at my gate. I have refused to talk to the police commander. I don't know whether their plan is to stop me, arrest me, or to drive me to parliament. Last evening, they followed me up to my house . Nothing will stop me from going to parliament to defend the Ugandan constitution. This nonsense must stop," Mr Mwijukye said.

More on This

Opposition Offices Sealed Off

Police have sealed off the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) offices in Kampala a head of their planned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.