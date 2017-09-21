21 September 2017

Tanzania: Lissu's US Trip Now Awaits Medic's Nod

Photo: The Citizen
Tanganyika Law Society president Tundu Lissu addresses a news conference in Dar es Salaam.
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Doctors at the Nairobi Hospital will determine whether Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu is stable enough to be transferred to the United States for further treatment.

Singida North Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu, who flew to Nairobi on Tuesday, revealed this through a post on his Facebook page.

"It is the third day that we are waiting for Mr Lissu's medical report from doctors ta Nairobi hospital. We need the report so that we can share with specialists in the US to determine whether Mr Lissu is strong enough to be flown to there," wrote Mr Nyalandu. Mr Lissu was flown to the Nairobi Hospital after an attempt on his life in Dodoma a few days ago. The gun wounds left him fighting for his life.

The legislator was shot several times by unidentified assailants in the stomach and legs. After Mr Lissu was assaulted, Chadema well-wishers started raising funds to facilitate his treatment. An online fundraising campaign https://www.gofundme.com/Lissumedicalcare was started.

As we went to press a total of $21,890 had been raised through the campaign by 465 well wishers in the past seven days.

On Monday, Chadema director of Foreign Communications and Foreign Affairs John Mrema said the party had raised $30,000 from well-wishers through bank accounts and mobile money banking.

Chadema is working to raise $50,000 (about Sh111.25 million) for the purpose.

