21 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali Braces for First Beauty Expo

By Moses Opobo

Natural hair and beauty lovers have a reason to smile as the first ever natural hair show and expo comes to Kigali.

The event will take place from November 3-4, at The Manor Hotel in Nyarutarama. It is being organised by Marina Bella Natural Hair Salon, based in Downtown Kigali.

Over the two days, there will be an expo featuring a variety of women's hair care and beauty products like new brand hair, lotions, makeup kits, and a variety of trending hairstyles.

Both days of the event will feature a beauty expo that will run from 8a.m - 6p.m, with free admission to the public.

On day two, there will be a natural hair show starting at 6:00 pm, right after the beauty expo. Entrance to the natural hair show is Rwf10,000 and Rwf15,000 for ordinary and VIP respectively.

According to Celestine Ntawirema, the show producer and manager, the show is intended as a platform to educate, inspire, and create an entrepreneurial space for African women who are passionate about natural hair.

The event will consist of informative workshops led by beauty industry experts in the East African Region, an expo/fair with live hair demos, makeup sessions, live music and poetry, and a grand finale natural hair show.

The natural hair show on the closing night (November 4th) will include an exhibition of different African hair styles and a hair competition featuring local hairdressers.

