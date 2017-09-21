21 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Muslim Model from Kakuma Refugee Camp Makes History on Runway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Halima Aden/Instagram
Halima Aden at Milan Fashion Week.

Former refugee, Ms Halima Aden, is making history as the first ever super model to take the runway wearing hijab.

Ms Aden, 19, grew up in Kakuma, one of the biggest refugee camps in the world, before relocating to the United States with her mother when she was only seven.

She rose to fame after participating in the 2016 Miss Minnesota pageant, becoming the first ever contestant to compete in a hijab and burkini.

Since then, she has gone on to become one of the modelling world’s most famous stars, walking the runway for brands like Max Mara and Yeezy.

Ms Aden fondly recalled her time at the refugee camp telling Reuters: Different people, different refugees from all over Africa came together in Kakuma. Yet we still found a common ground.

She told Allure M agazine that she started wearing the hijab at the age of eight by imitating her mother.

" Every little girl looks up to her mom so much – that’s your first hero,” she said.

In her interview with Allure , the successful model opened up about her rise to stardom, religion, and why she chooses to wear the hijab.

" Society puts so much pressure on girls to look a certain way,” she said. “I have much more to offer than my physical appearance, and a hijab protects me against ‘You’re too skinny,’ ‘You’re too thick,’ ‘Look at her hips,’ ‘Look at her thigh gap.’ I don’t have to worry about that.”

Following her success in New York, she has walked on the international runways of Italian fashion houses Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti, alongside other supermodels Gigi Hadid and Liu Wen.

The hijab is now going mainstream, with advertisers, media giants and fashion firms promoting images of the traditional headscarf in ever more ways.

" I am doing me and I have no reason to think that other people are against me, Aden said. "So I just guess I ' m oblivious.

Aden said she is content being a champion for diversity in the modeling industry, but in the future she hopes to return to Kakuma to work with refugee children.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.