20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Shaka Sisulu's Wife Withdraws Assault Charges Against Him

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lerato Sedi withdrew assault charges against her husband Shaka Sisulu on Wednesday morning, saying he had never intended to cause her physical harm.

In a statement released by family spokesperson Shenanda Janse van Rensburg, Sedi said she had withdrawn the charge after "much reflection".

"It was a misunderstanding and it is in the best interest of my marriage that we put this matter behind us," Sedi is quoted as saying.

Sedi had accused Sisulu, the grandson of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, of assaulting her after she visited his home in August.

Sedi and Sisulu separated in 2015.

She told City Press that Sisulu intentionally slammed a door into her arm and bruised it when she asked for money for their three-year-old son.

Sisulu denied the allegations.

In a statement to News24, Sisulu said he was "pleased by the outcome of this unfortunate matter".

"My wife and I have come to the realisation that we have to work on our relationship, and that will be our immediate focus going forward," he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority could not be reached for comment.

News24

South Africa

Court to Decide If Australian Who Abused 8 Children Should Be Extradited

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court is expected to rule whether Anthony Peter Freedendal, who has been found guilty of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.