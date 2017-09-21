South Africa: Shaka Sisulu's Wife Withdraws Assault Charges Against Him

Lerato Sedi withdrew assault charges against her husband Shaka Sisulu on Wednesday morning, saying he had never intended to cause her physical harm.

In a statement released by family spokesperson Shenanda Janse van Rensburg, Sedi said she had withdrawn the charge after "much reflection".

"It was a misunderstanding and it is in the best interest of my marriage that we put this matter behind us," Sedi is quoted as saying.

Sedi had accused Sisulu, the grandson of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, of assaulting her after she visited his home in August.

Sedi and Sisulu separated in 2015.

She told City Press that Sisulu intentionally slammed a door into her arm and bruised it when she asked for money for their three-year-old son.

Sisulu denied the allegations.

In a statement to News24, Sisulu said he was "pleased by the outcome of this unfortunate matter".

"My wife and I have come to the realisation that we have to work on our relationship, and that will be our immediate focus going forward," he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority could not be reached for comment.

News24