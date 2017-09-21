South Africa: Zuma Is ANC & ANC Is Zuma - Motlanthe

Given the high frequency of indiscretions and wrongdoings by President Jacob Zuma his departure from government would allow for the country to create a new environment, his predecessor, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said.

He made the comments in an interview with Talk Radio 702 on Wednesday. He also reflected on the state of both the ANC and the government.

"Indeed it would create a new environment, because each time there's a scandal involving the head of state, it's diverting the eyes of the nation away from the real issues," said Motlanthe responding to a question from the show's host.

"He just carries on, there is no atonement," said Kgalema of his successor. The former president said many prominent people when caught on the wrong side of the law just said sorry and moved on.

He also criticised the relationship between Zuma and the ANC.

"Each one of his mistakes and discretions, the ANC takes it upon itself to defend as though he is the ANC," said Motlanthe.

He is the ANC and the ANC is Zuma, the two are inseparable, added the former leader.

Mothlanthe recently told the BBC that the ANC needed to lose power in order for it to catch a wakeup and rid itself of corruption.

He once again shot down calls for him to enter the presidential race for the ANC presidency. He said it shouldn't be about recycling leaders. He said he was instead willing to work with younger people who could take over the reins. The ANC will elect new leadership in December when Zuma steps down.

However, the road to the elective conference has been marred by court challenges between opposing factions in provinces and regions over elective conferences. The ANC's Secretary General Gwede Mantashe recently communicated a decision to stop conferences from happening after September 30th.

"The audit of members has not been completed and I think it's too late in the day for that. It leaves me very worried," said Motlanthe.

The former president who is usually guarded in his criticism of the incumbent and his government said his speaking out shows that there is a deep crisis.

