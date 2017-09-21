20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Judges - Why Uhuru Kenyatta's Victory Was Voided

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
By Ibrahim Oruko

The Supreme Court has today given the detailed reasons behind its decision to nullify the outcome of the August 8 presidential election.

In the long-awaited decision, the majority opinion of four rapped the electoral commission for the way it conducted the poll.

LAW BREACH

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), they said, breached the Constitution, the Elections Act and other election laws and regulations to the extent that the poll agency became a law unto itself.

In the judgements read by Chief Justice David Maraga, his Deputy Philomena Mwilu and Judge Isaac Lenaola, the court noted that the level of irregularities and illegalities in the poll were many, systematic and deliberate.

They further said they annulled the presidential election after the commission failed to counter the evidence adduced in favour of the petition.

More on This

"It is clear the discrepancies were widespread and to a great extent affected the integrity of the presidential election," Justice Maraga said.

NUMBERS

While poll outcome was beamed live in TV, the judges noted, IEBC failed to inform the public the source of the results and dismissed assertion that election is all about numbers.

"On our part, elections are not just about numbers; they are not events, but processes," the judges argued.

They said elections are holistic processes that reflect maturities of democracies.

They accused Mr Chebukati of announcing the final results without forms 34A in breach of the Elections Act.

The commission presided over an inaccurate, unverifiable and a less transparent presidential election, the judges said.

The judges noted that the commission's failure to open itself up for scrutiny after spending billions of shillings in taxpayers' money on the poll was proof that the commission was hiding something.

More follows.

More on This

Raila Odinga Failed to Prove His Case - Judge Ojwang

A Supreme Court judge has given his reasons for giving a dissenting opinion on the petition that quashed President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.