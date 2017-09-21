Kenya: No Exam Leak, KNEC Says

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has assured candidates and parents that this year's national examinations are safe and have not been leaked.

"The council wishes to assure the public that the systems that were used in last year's examinations are still intact and that all papers are safe and secured," said Knec Chairman Prof George Magoha.

Prof Magoha warned stakeholders that claims of question papers circulating have been common in past years and asked Kenyans to ignore them.

The remarks by the council chairman followed the arrest of a student at Kitondo Boys' High School in Makueni County on allegations of being in possession of suspected Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers.

Prof Magoha said the materials had been reviewed and were found to be fake.

"The documents in question has no resemblance whatsoever - and are not even remotely related to - the forthcoming national examinations," said Prof Magoha.

On Monday, Prof Magoha had said last year 600 cases of fake papers were reported before the examinations started.