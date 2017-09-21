20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: No Exam Leak, KNEC Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has assured candidates and parents that this year's national examinations are safe and have not been leaked.

"The council wishes to assure the public that the systems that were used in last year's examinations are still intact and that all papers are safe and secured," said Knec Chairman Prof George Magoha.

Prof Magoha warned stakeholders that claims of question papers circulating have been common in past years and asked Kenyans to ignore them.

The remarks by the council chairman followed the arrest of a student at Kitondo Boys' High School in Makueni County on allegations of being in possession of suspected Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers.

Prof Magoha said the materials had been reviewed and were found to be fake.

"The documents in question has no resemblance whatsoever - and are not even remotely related to - the forthcoming national examinations," said Prof Magoha.

On Monday, Prof Magoha had said last year 600 cases of fake papers were reported before the examinations started.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.