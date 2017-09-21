A four year old child identified as Hastings Nyowela is receiving treatment at Thyolo District Hospital after his biological mother scalded his palms as a punishment for eating cooked pigeon peas.

Thyolo Police Station Officer Superintendent Bostons Amanzi confirmed the development, saying the incident happened on September 6, 2017 in the area of Traditional Authority Mphuka.

He said on the fateful day the mother to the child, Beatrice Brighton cooked green pigeon peas which were meant to be eaten later in the day.

"Brighton, who has two other children, went out to visit some relatives leaving her kids behind without food. After sometime, the victim helped himself to the pigeon peas because he was hungry and couldn't wait for his mother to come back," the Police officer explained.

He added that on her return home, Brighton realized that someone had dished out some peas from the pot and it was later discovered that Hastings was the culprit.

"As a punishment for the victim's conduct, Brighton made the victim to hold burning charcoal in his palms for some time which resulted into big wounds," Amanzi disclosed.

Following the incident, the mother to the victim didn't disclose the incident to anyone or take the victim to a health facility a development which resulted to the decomposition of the wound.

Nyowela who is seemingly in great pains is unable to fold his palms.

According to Amanzi, the police were tipped on the matter by the victim's aunt (Tiyanjane Evance) and later the victim was taken to the hospital on September 13,2017.

The victim has since been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Brighton who is the guardian of the victim at the hospital is currently under police guard awaiting arrest and be charged with grievous harm which is contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Brighton hails from Chisinkha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphuka in the district.

In a related development, Second Grade Magistrate's Court in Thyolo has found guilty and convicted Feston Majawa for the offence of burning hands of his eight year old son as a way of pressing the boy to accept responsible of the missing K 500 note in his shop.

The court heard that, Majawa, 38, committed the offence on August 7, 2017, at Makwasa Trading Centre in the district.

It was heard in court that Majawa who runs a bar at the trading centre, noticed that his money was missing in the bar and the first suspect was the boy.

The court learnt that the convict then rushed home where his son about the missing amount of money where the boy denied to have stolen the money.

"That is when he took a burning wood and squeezed it in the boys palms. The boy was then left without being taken to hospital for three days. He was always locked in the house until neighbours reported the incident to the Ward Councillor," the court heard.

The incident was reported to police who rushed to the house and found the boy locked in the house and then took him to Malamulo Mission Hospital.

Majawa pleaded guilty and admitted to the charge of grievous harm asked the court for leniency, claiming that he had been pushed to the limit because the boy was always mischievous at home.

"On several occasions, my boy has stolen different items like my memory cards and money. And because he was denying to have taken the money, I wanted him to say the truth and to know that cheating was bad," he told the court.

Second Grade Magistrate, Mtunduwatha Mpaso found the Majawa guilty and convicted him.

"You took the law in your own hands. Even if it was true that he had stolen the money, you couldn't punish him that brutally," he charged.

In mitigation, Majawa asked the court to be lenient on the understanding that his second wife, the mother to the boy was an orphan and that he has a huge hospital bill to settle for the boy for the wounds he inflicted on him.

Meanwhile, the court is yet to pass sentence on Friday, September 22, 2017.