21 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Alleged Zimbabwean Cop Killer Secures Bail

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(File photo).
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — The Zimbabwean High Court has granted bail to a resident detained for two months on allegations of killing a police officer. Judge Justice Emmy Tsanga set Barnabas Mwanaka free on US$200 (R2 650).

The Harare resident was arrested and charged with murder following the death of Talkmore Phiri, a law enforcement agent, who reportedly died in June following skirmishes between police and informal sector traders in the capital city. Prosecutors claimed that the 35 year-old Mwanaka, together with two other Harare residents Darlington Madzonga, a pro-democracy campaigner, and Edmore Musvubhi, mobilised themselves and connived to attack some police officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Police Reaction Group, who were on duty escorting some officers.

The trio, the ZRP officers claimed, hit the now deceased Phiri with stones and "booted" feet, and the police officer had to be rescued by his workmates who rushed him to Morris Depot, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Justice Tsanga has granted the accused bail and ordered him to report to police three times a week. Zimbabwean police usually clash with disillusioned Zimbabweans in the wake of worsening economic problems. Officers have also earned the wrath of motorists and transport operators for allegedly soliciting bribes at the unpopular roadblocks.

