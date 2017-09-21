Kenya: Students Sent Home Over Food Poisoning

More than 200 students from Kituro High School in Baringo County have been sent home over suspected food poisoning.

The students, who complained of stomach pains and headache, were treated at a Kituro health centre before being sent home.

The Principal Salina Rotich on Wednesday confirmed that the students were sent home on Monday and that some of them had returned after recovering.

CHOLERA

"We had more than 10 students on Monday, who were complaining of stomach pains and headache. The number increased the following day but they were treated and released to go home," said Ms Rotich.

She said parents of the sick students were contacted before they were released from the institution.

"The situation has been contained and some of the students who had gone home have since resumed and there is no cause for alarm," she added.

There were fears of a cholera outbreak but the principal dismissed the claim.

When contacted for comment, Baringo County Director of Education Willy Machocho dispelled fears of a cholera outbreak.

"I want to dispel fears that there is a cholera outbreak in the said institution. Preliminary investigation indicate that it is suspected food poisoning," said Mr Machocho.

He said that the situation had already been contained and a public health officer had been sent to access the situation.

STALE BREAD

Mr Machocho said they suspect a supplier brought stale bread to the school canteen. The supplier has since been suspended.

According to a medical officer at Kituro health centre, who sought for anonymity, more than 50 students tested positive to food poisoning.

A spot check by the Nation at the health facility Wednesday found more than 12 students who were complaining of stomach pains waiting to be attended to.

Baringo Central Public Health Officer Agnes Chesire said they took samples from students from the school for testing and no cholera was detected.