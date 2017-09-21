Kenya: Cornel Rasanga Drops His Entire Cabinet in Latest Nominees List

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has dropped all county executives who served in his first regime in the latest list forwarded to the county assembly for vetting.

Those on the list include Mr Kut Ochogo, a member of Public Service Board, for the Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries docket, Mr Joseph Ogutu, Chief Officer Governance and Administration, to be in charge of Finance and Economic Planning, Ms Dorothy Owino, Chief Officer Health, who has been promoted to manage the health docket.

'CRONIES'

Others are Jaoko Oburu (Tourism Arts Culture and Sports), Dismas Wakla (Governance and Administration), George Rubik (Water and Irrigation Environment Resources).

Also on the list is Mary Olute (Education, Youths and Gender Services), George Oyieko (Public Works, Roads and Transport), Elizabeth Achieng' (Trade, Industrialisation, Co-operative Development) and Adrian Ouma (Lands, Housing and Physical Planning ).

County Assembly Speaker George Okode, who confirmed the receipt of the list, has since directed the Appointment Committee to vet the nominees and present its report to the House in two weeks for debate.

"Submit its full report in the House on the 3rd of October for debate and approval," the Speaker instructed the committee.

In the list, Mr Rasanga settled on a team of seven men and three women, critics claims are his cronies who stood by him during the August 8 polls.

GENDER

Mr Oburu is a son of a veteran politician who previously worked as Mr Rasanga's adviser on trade and investment, Mr Ogutu is considered the governors' loyalist, while Mrs Olute was instrumental in his re-election having unsuccessfully vied for Ugenya parliamentary seat.

Mr Rasanga, who addressed the MCAs, said the executives would be instrumental in helping him implement his seven-pillar manifesto.

The development plan focusses on food security, youth and women empowerment, access to clean drinking water, stabilisation of income for low income earners and lighting up of markets to boost trade.

The governor said the Cabinet positions had been shared equally among the county's six constituencies and also adhered to the two-thirds gender rule.

He said the list was suggested by the county's six MPs and was vetted by human resource experts.

"All these nominees went through a vigorous recruitment process as stipulated by law and the nominees emerged the best," he said.