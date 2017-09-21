Kenya: Wanga, Mieno, Khamati Score as Tusker Sink Bandari at Mbaraki

Champions Tusker continued with their resurgence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bandari in a poorly attended SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Tusker's victory was a sweet revenge for their 1-0 loss to Bandari 1-0 on July 2 in Meru.

Kenyan international striker Allan Wanga gave the visitors the lead in the first half with Humphrey Mieno and Michael Khamati scoring the other two goals with three minutes to final whistle.

Tusker head coach George "Best" Nsimbe, whose side have now moved to fifth place, said having won their previous two matches against Zoo Kericho (2-1) and Mathare United (1-0), his players took the field confident of winning the match.

"We dominated the game for most of the time and we deserved to win by more than three goals. My players played confidently and after just quarter an hour of play, I knew we'll come out victors," said Nsimbe.

DID NOT PLAY WELL

His Bandari counterpart Paul Nkata said his players failed to impose themselves in the game.

"The players failed to play the way they did against Zoo Kericho Sunday," he said.

"I hope we will play better and win our next fixture."

From the word go, Tusker were in complete dominance with Bandari midfield failing to match their opponents who from time to time made a series of attacks.

ODHIAMBO'S MISS

In the 22th minute, Paul Odhiambo could have given Tusker the lead, but his powerful shot hit the post before Bandari's Felly Mulumba cleared the danger.

It was in the 29th minute that the visitors were rewarded for their persistent attacks, as they took the lead through Wanga. The striker was put through by Jackson Macharia and without hesitation, he sent a powerful drive past the hapless Bandari goalkeeper Joseph Okoth.

Two minutes later, Wanga missed a golden chance to extend their lead after was denied by Okoth. Wanga had connected to James Situma's cross with a bicycle kick which Okoth did well to deny him from point blank.

Just five minutes after the break, Bandari's Andrew Waiswa was shown a red card for a second bookable offence by Nairobi-based referee Yassin Badir.

From then on, it was Tusker who continued to dominate. It was no surprise when they got their second goal from a penalty in the 87th minute after Wambani fouled Boniface Muchiri in the box before Mieno made it 2-0. Two minutes later, Michael Khamati added the third from a counter attack.