20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Edge Out Thika, Muhoroni Hold Nakumatt

Tagged:

Related Topics

AFC Leopards on Wednesday beat Thika United 2-0 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium in a thrilling midweek SportPesa Premier League match.

In other results, Allan Wanga-inspired Tusker sunk Bandari 3-0 at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa while Karibangi Sharks rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Posta Rangers at Kasarani.

The other contest between Muhoroni Youth and visiting Nakumatt also ended in a one-all stalemate.

Burundian import Alexis Kitenge scored the opener for Leopards before a Christopher Oruchum own-goal sealed the victory for Robert Matano's men in Thika.

"This is a better performance compared to how we played (in the goalless draw) against Homeboyz. But there are areas we should improve on because we want to get into the top eight," Leopards coach Robert Matano said after the match.

At Kasarani, an impressive Rangers seemed on their way to garner a comfortable victory against a plucky Sharks side before Masoud Juma struck twice to deny Sammy Omollo's charges maximum points.

Joseph Nyagah opened the scoring for Rangers just nine minutes into the match before completing his brace in the 27th minute.

Then Masoud Juma took over.

The forward, who was impressive all afternoon, responded with goals late in the first and second half to help his side snatch a point.

"Lots of energy eventually paid off. We gave away two easy goals in the first half but managed to fight back. That is crucial," Sharks coach William Mluhya explained.

In Mombasa, Wanga gave the visitors the lead in the opening half, before further goals from Humphrey Mieno and Michael Khamati struck late on to give Tusker their third successive win in the league.

Wanga opened the scoring after he was teed up by Jackson Macharia before Mieno struck from the spot after Boniface Muchiri was brought down inside the box. Khamati then completed a sweeping counter-attack from the brewers.

"We dominated this game for most of the time and we deserved to win by more than three goals. My players played confidently and after just quarter an hour of play, I already knew we will win this match," Tusker coach George "Best" Nsimbe said.

In Muhoroni, A Hassan Kikoyo penalty at the death helped hosts Muhoroni Youth salvage a point in their 1-1 draw with debutantes Nakumatt. Kelvin Thairu put the visitor ahead after 20 minutes of play before Kikoyo struck deep into stoppage time.

COLLATED RESULTS

AFC Leopards 2-0 Thika United

Bandari 0-3 Tusker

Muhoroni 1-1 Nakumatt

Karibangi Sharks 2-2 Posta Rangers

Reports by David Kwalimwa, Abdulrahman Sherrif and Vincent Opiyo

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.