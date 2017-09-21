Ongwediva — The new Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary for education, the Pioneers Movement and culture, Hofni Iipinge, is calling on bar owners in the proximity of schools to "regulate noise pollution" as students prepare for examinations scheduled to kick off next week. Iipinge also called on parents to create an environment conducive for studying for their children.

"Let us be close to the learners during this period, to guide and support them where they are still struggling, to encourage and provide an extensive final push to learners into the final examinations," said Iipinge.

Iipinge, who himself is a teacher at Onampira Secondary School in Omusati Region, called on teachers to render maximised assistance especially to struggling learners before they sit for the exams.

Iipinge is not new to politics, having taken up active politics since 2007 and served as SPYL secretary for Ongwediva District as well as a regional executive member for Oshana Region before taking up the position of SPYL secretary for education, the Pioneers Movement and culture at the recent congress held in Zambezi Region.

Although much has been done to advance education since independence there is still a growing demand for excellence in education from teachers, learners and parents alike, he said.

"The society is still waiting for desirable results from the education sector to eradicate poverty, social evils and discover new preventions or treatment for many diseases killing our people, especially the less fortunate," said Iipinge.

He called on teachers across the country to pull in the same direction and accord the learners quality education and thereby ensure them prospective opportunities.

He further encouraged learners to study hard and keep away from social distractions.

"Namibia is waiting for you as future dynamic and vibrant citizens who will bravely contribute positively to economic emancipation. We need you, and you have the potential to help Namibia become a developed nation," said Iipinge.