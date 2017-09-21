20 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Eradicate Harmful Practices

Assab — Strong effort is being exerted in the Southern Red Sea region to eradicate harmful practices that are negatively affecting the overall health of women.

The comment was made at a seminar recently conducted in which religious leaders, village elders as well as middle wives took part.

At the seminar, deliberations were presented regarding the consequences of harmful practices in general and that of FGM in particular and its legal accountability. Briefing was also provided on the legal notice issued in 2007 banning FGM.

The D. G. of Social service and chairman of the FGM Control Committee, Mr. Humed Ali pointed out that FGM practice is being witnessed in some parts of the region and called on the society and parents in particular to reinforce participation in controlling the prevalence.

The participants on their part noting the dire consequence FGM expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the effort to eradicate the harmful practice.

