Somalia: NISA Officer Reportedly Killed in Mogadishu Car Bomb

A witness says car bomb has killed a member of Somalia's Intelligence Agency (NISA) in Mogadishu on Wednesday, September 20. Omar Abu Shine lost his life in an explosion resulted from an explosive device attached under his car seat. The car bomb went off near Mana Bolyo area in Bondhere district.

In the aftermath of the attack, Somali security forces cordoned off the scene near the site of the blast, and launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrest was reported.

Al shabaab said it was behind the car bomb attack, targeting Somali Intelligence official working at Mogadishu Airport, according to a statement posted on its affiliated websites.